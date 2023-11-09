Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 545 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the first quarter worth about $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 41,247 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $479.95 million, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

About Franklin Covey

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

