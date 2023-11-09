Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,602,000 after purchasing an additional 102,043 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

FLO opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

