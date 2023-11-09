Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 519.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 693,516 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2,242.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 630,525 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $17,891,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the first quarter worth about $13,071,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Further Reading

