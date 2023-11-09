Van ECK Associates Corp Has $241,000 Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in EchoStar by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 18.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the second quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 20.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $10.65 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $453.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

