Van ECK Associates Corp Has $310,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

GS stock opened at $324.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

