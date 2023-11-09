Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Afya were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Afya by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $12,340,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Afya by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 679,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 214,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFYA. Morgan Stanley raised Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Afya Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Afya Limited has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Afya had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Profile

(Free Report)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.