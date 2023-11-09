Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Playtika were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi boosted its position in Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Playtika by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $642.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.25 million. Playtika had a net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 86.29%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

