Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 12,000 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 4,255.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 667,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,725 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth $663,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.32. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

