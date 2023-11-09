Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,874 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at $22,744,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,486. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

