Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 3,504 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ducommun worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 37.6% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 120,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Shares of DCO opened at $49.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.31. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.24 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

