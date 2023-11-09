Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,695 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vipshop by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Vipshop stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $26.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

