Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 278 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 33.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total transaction of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $57.36 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $79.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

