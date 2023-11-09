Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 449 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sapiens International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81.

Sapiens International Profile

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.