Van ECK Associates Corp Takes Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.5 %

PWSC opened at $21.00 on Thursday. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,566,358.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $663,455.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,566,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcy Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $285,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

