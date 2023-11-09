Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.77

Shares of Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.77 and traded as low as C$5.77. Velan shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 6,739 shares.

Velan Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$35.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17.

Velan (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$107.09 million for the quarter. Velan had a negative return on equity of 25.32% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.

About Velan

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.

