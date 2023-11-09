Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Weis Markets Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE WMK opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. Weis Markets has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $90.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weis Markets by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 3,435.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 482,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares during the period.

About Weis Markets

(Get Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.