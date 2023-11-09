Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 26,154.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 208,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

