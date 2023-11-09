Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 9,291 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.37.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

