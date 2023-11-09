Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 407.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,382,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,343,000 after purchasing an additional 609,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,388,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 310,320 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AAT opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.04%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

