Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $160,835.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -119.04%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.