Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Proto Labs worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $3,940,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of PRLB opened at $33.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $862.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.13. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

