Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 62.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 13.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Anywhere Real Estate

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

