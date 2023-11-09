Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $462,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after purchasing an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 229,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 303,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $31.37 on Thursday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.48%.

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,388,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,379,033 shares of company stock valued at $154,031,842 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

