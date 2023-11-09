Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $514,000 in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at N-able
In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,819.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
N-able Trading Down 0.1 %
N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.
About N-able
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
