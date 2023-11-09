Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $514,000 in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in N-able by 298.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in N-able in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in N-able in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in N-able by 94.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In other N-able news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of N-able stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Pagliuca sold 38,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $514,567.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,307,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,293,515.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $144,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,819.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

N-able Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NABL stock opened at $13.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of N-able from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on N-able

About N-able

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.