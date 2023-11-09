Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Nabors Industries worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 59,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after buying an additional 143,840 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

NBR opened at $88.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $840.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Nabors Industries

(Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.