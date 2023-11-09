Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Employers worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Employers by 124.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70,286 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 2.6% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 49,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 34.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $985.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

