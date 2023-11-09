Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,986,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,869,341 shares in the company, valued at $352,818,808.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.57 per share, with a total value of $198,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,869,341 shares in the company, valued at $352,818,808.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.66. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $44.11.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

