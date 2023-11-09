Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 134.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVID. B. Riley downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.05 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avid Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Avid Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.