Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PRA Group worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

PRA Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $16.19 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $43.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $635.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.28.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson bought 26,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $502,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,780.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Group Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.