Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $259,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHLB has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

