Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 755,214 shares in the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $862.68 million, a P/E ratio of -165.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

