Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of ProAssurance worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $919.90 million, a PE ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $291.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

