Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,715 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $96,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 16,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $570,530.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,355.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,223 shares of company stock worth $6,697,946. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.