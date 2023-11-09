Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Amdocs by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,376,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Amdocs by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 179,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

