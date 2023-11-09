Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

