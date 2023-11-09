Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $95,537.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,825.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,509 shares of company stock worth $303,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial decreased their price target on A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02. The company has a market cap of $867.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $19.79.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

