Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Triumph Group worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Triumph Group by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 2.64. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.33.

Insider Activity

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.52 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGI shares. Bank of America downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Group

About Triumph Group

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.