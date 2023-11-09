Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Digital Turbine by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,698,371.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.65 million, a PE ratio of -72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

