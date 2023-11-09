Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,285 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innoviva worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 275.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 970.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

INVA stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $895.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

