Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 834 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $802.70 million, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $30.22.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

