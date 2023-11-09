Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 9,085 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $723.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.86.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.04%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley lowered their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.