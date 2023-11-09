Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Caleres worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Caleres by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after purchasing an additional 164,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Caleres by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,932.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 14,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $399,000.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 637,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,932.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $2,265,402. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Caleres in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CAL opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $939.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

