Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,425,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after buying an additional 84,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NatWest Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in NatWest Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.33.

NYSE:NWG opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

