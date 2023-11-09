Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 93,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $34,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.