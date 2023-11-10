153,999 Shares in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 153,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.11% of Yotta Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yotta Acquisition by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 729,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 359,639 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 58.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 709,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after buying an additional 260,662 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 19.7% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 641,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 105,800 shares during the period. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yotta Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,631,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YOTA opened at $10.65 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

