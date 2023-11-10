21,091 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

