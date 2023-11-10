25,295 Shares in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.60% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $53.70 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

