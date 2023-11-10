30DC (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.00. 30DC shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
30DC Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08.
30DC Company Profile
30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.
