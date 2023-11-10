35,210 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT opened at $43.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

