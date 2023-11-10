80,753 Shares in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.21% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 193.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 517,504 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 539.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 175,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Price Performance

HTAB stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

